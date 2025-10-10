Gadsden Women to Women holds diaper, wipe drive to help local families

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — For many Gadsden County families, even buying a pack of diapers has become a challenge — but one local program is working to make sure no mother has to face that struggle alone.



Gadsden Women to Women is hosting a diaper and wipes drive to support new and expecting mothers across the county.

The cost of baby essentials has risen sharply since 2025 tariffs, with Florida parents seeing a $48.5 million increase.

For many families, something as simple as buying a pack of diapers has become a struggle.

I'm Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter, and right here in Gadsden County, a program called Gadsden Women to Women is stepping up to help mothers who need a little extra support.

Gadsden Women to Women is a home visiting program that supports new and expecting mothers across the county.

Right now, they're hosting a diaper and wipes drive, collecting essentials for families who may be struggling financially. With new tariffs and inflation, the cost of baby products has continued to climb.

In a recent U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee report, it shows new parents in Florida have faced a $48.5 million increase in the cost of key baby supplies since the 2025 tariffs took effect.

The manager of the Gadsden Women to Women program said, “We saw that it was such a great need in this county, and now with everything that is going on in today’s society, we realize that it’s an even greater need for diapers.”

The organization does more than collect donations. They also offer parenting programs teaching new moms and dads everything from how to hold a baby, how to manage family finances and save with a child.

Brittany Mackey, the associate and evaluation assistant of Gadsden Women to Women, said, “We also give them education too, to show them how to work in their budget to be able to afford diapers so they can be independent.”

Organizers say this drive is about more than just giving out diapers — it's about restoring hope to families who feel the weight of rising costs.

They hope these donations ease the burden for parents who are doing their best to provide, even when times are tough.

And they say the community support is proof that when women stand together, every family benefits.

Organizers say it’s about more than just diapers, it’s about making sure no mother feels alone.

