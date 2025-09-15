Quincy Boys & Girls Club site decision expected this week

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County commissioners are expected to decide this week on a location for a new Boys & Girls Club in Quincy, a project that could provide more opportunities for children and teens across the community.



State has committed $3 million but another $3 million is needed.

New facility would expand programs and double student enrollment.

Watch the video to hear from the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club on what’s next for Quincy families.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The future of the Boys and Girls Club in Quincy could soon be one step closer to reality. Commissioners are expected to vote this week on a site for the new facility. I’m Tatyana Purifoy, your Quincy neighborhood reporter, with how this project could impact the local community.

Gadsden County commissioners are expected to decide this week on a site for the new Boys and Girls Club in Quincy. State leaders have already committed more than three million dollars for the project — but another three million will be needed before construction can begin.

Kacy Dennis, CEO Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Bend, said, “In full support of the county commissioners. I am just confident that they're,they're gonna make the right choice. They're gonna,they've,uh,you know,researched and had just countless. Conversations about where the Boys and Girls Club is gonna be,so I'm super confident that they're in the end gonna make that best choice for where the where the club is gonna be, and we're gonna serve as many kids as we as we possibly can when they,when they make that choice.

Dennis says the facility will do more than provide a safe place after school — it will offer academics, leadership training, and healthy habits programs.

Plans also include arts and enrichment, like drumline, dance, and visual arts, to give kids new outlets to grow.

Right now, the club operates out of shared spaces, limiting how many students it can serve.

With a stand-alone building, Dennis says they could more than double the number of children enrolled.

"Our stand-alone building will give us an opportunity to serve more kids, but where we are now, we’re definitely gonna continue to, you know, rock and roll and keep those programs going", said Dennis

Commissioners will take up the site selection at Tuesday’s meeting.

Supporters say a decision would be a major step toward giving Quincy families a long-awaited resource.

The final vote on a site could clear the way for construction to start.

For many in Quincy, it’s a step toward giving kids a place to learn, grow, and stay safe after school.

