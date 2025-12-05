Georgia launches statewide naloxone initiative for public schools

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Georgia has launched a statewide initiative to provide opioid overdose reversal kits to every public school in the state.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities and the Georgia Department of Education, in partnership with the Georgia Opioid Crisis Abatement Trust, are leading the effort to equip every K-12 public school with naloxone kits.

The Georgia Overdose Response Partnership is funded by opioid settlement dollars and supports Senate Bill 395, known as "Wesley's Law," which was sponsored by Senator Clint Dixon. The law empowers schools to obtain and administer opioid antagonists and provides immunity to staff acting in good faith.

Each overdose reversal kit contains naloxone, also known as Narcan, which can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and restore breathing. The kits also include personal protective equipment and information to request refills of the medication.

Distribution began in fall 2025 with the first phase serving nine Regional Education Service Agencies, covering more than half of Georgia's public schools in metro Atlanta, southwest Georgia, and central Georgia.

The final phase in spring 2026 will complete statewide coverage.

Georgia Regional Service Agencies will host "stuff-the-box" style events, where school and community leaders are encouraged to participate in assembling the kits.

