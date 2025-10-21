Pilot’s and responders quick action prevents tragedy during Cook County Airport emergency

ADEL, GA. (WTXL) — A close call at the Cook County Airport today had a safe and smooth ending — thanks to quick-thinking first responders and one skilled pilot.



Adel Police, Fire, and EMS staged along the runway after reports of landing gear trouble during approach.

The pilot executed a controlled landing with no injuries or damage; operations have since resumed.

Watch the video to see how the crew handled the landing site.

Pilot’s quick action prevents tragedy during Cook County Airport emergency

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Adel Police, Fire, and EMS rushed to the airport after reports of a small aircraft struggling with landing gear failure during approach.

Emergency crews lined the runway, ready for the worst.

But through calm communication and sharp piloting, the plane made a safe, controlled landing. No injuries were reported, and damage was minimal.

Officials say the incident is under review, but for now, the Cook County Airport is back to business as usual — and many are calling it a textbook example of teamwork under pressure.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.