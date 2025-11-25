After SNAP turmoil, Valdosta neighbors band together to serve hot meals at Antioch Baptist Church

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — With food security still top of mind for many families, one Valdosta church is making sure hundreds of neighbors do not go hungry.



Local pantries have reported three times their usual demand following the 44-day SNAP disruption.

Antioch Baptist Church volunteers have served 300+ hot meals and distributed non-perishables to families in need.

Watch the video below to see how they stepped up.

VALDOSTA ANTIOCH

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What started as a crisis earlier this month has turned into a lesson in 'loving thy neighbor'

"Man, get that food ready — you know we all gotta eat!"

I'm Malia Thomas, your Valdosta Neighborhood Reporter, where one group is coming together to prove that even in tough times, nobody eats alone.

Across Valdosta, the fallout from the 44 day government shutdown is still hitting families hard when it comes to SNAP. Many local food pantries are still stretched three times past their normal demand.

But at Antioch Baptist Church, the response hasn't been fear, it's been action.

Volunteers, neighbors, aunties, uncles, everybody rolled up with pans, pots, and enough seasoning to feed a small army.

More than 300 home-cooked meals have been served so far, from barbecued chicken and rice to green beans and non-perishables to take home.

But beyond the comradery, there's a deeper purpose.

Pastor aide Angela Haddin says every plate represents dignity, relief, and love in a season that's already been hard on so many.

"I had to look back and be thankful I have food in my fridge. That right there is so fulfilling for me, because when you see that smile on their face—that little simple meal we take for granted—it's like you gave them $100. Even the kids get excited for a Little Debbie cake."

And leading the charge is Pastor Albert Lee Barfield, who says this moment is bigger than a meal. It's about sticking together through hard times.

"We feel that it's important, especially with SNAP being cut off and Thanksgiving so close. Everybody should have the opportunity to have a plate and sit at a table and eat."

Organizers say this is just the beginning: Antioch is still helping neighbors stay fed. If you're in need, you can contact them at (229) 244-9044.

