City of Valdosta announces Al Crace as Interim City Manager

VALDOSTA, GA — The City of Valdosta has announced Al Crace as Interim City Manager. This comes after former City Manager Richard Hardy submitted his resignation early this year. It was accepted last month, during a special city council meeting.

Mayor Scott James Matheson has been assuming the duties of the city manager while they looked for a replacement. Crace will begin his new role on November 10th.

In a release, it states he'll oversee day-to-day operations of municipal departments, advance Council priorities, and ensure continuity of services while the City conducts a search for a permanent City Manager. He'll also direct city administration, manage the annual budget process, and work closely with the Mayor and City Council to implement strategic initiatives that support public safety, infrastructure, economic development, and quality of life.

The release says, the City Council will outline the next steps and timeline for a comprehensive executive search for the permanent City Manager. They say additional details will be shared as they become available.

