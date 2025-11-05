VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Lowndes County voters have spoken — and while the results aren't official, we got a pretty clear picture of how the big races shook out Tuesday.



Just under 10,000 Lowndes County residents voted, marking a 13.62% turnout — typical for municipal elections.

Hahira’s new mayor, Terry Lee Davis, won over incumbent Bruce Cain after receiving more than 300 votes.

Hahira Elects New Mayor as Lowndes County Voters Approve $230M SPLOST Referendum

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Just under 10,000 residents, or 13.62% of registered voters, made their voices heard Tuesday.

That's right in line with the usual turnout for municipal elections. All precincts have now fully reported, and the unofficial results are in.

In Hahira's mayoral race, challenger Terry Lee Davis defeated incumbent Bruce Cain with 308 votes to 190, a decisive win after a spirited campaign focused on managing growth and improving safety near I-75.

For the Valdosta School Board District 2 seat, Kelisa Brown won handily with 400 votes, unseating Mitchell Beeland Tatar's 104.

And on the SPLOST IX referendum, voters approved the measure 5,555 to 3,297, continuing the one-cent sales tax that funds local infrastructure, roads, and community projects.

As for Davis, he can't wait to begin serving.

"I'm very thankful with the turnout. I wish we could have had more of a turnout, but about 10% is awesome. I can't wait until January 1st to get started. I'll be a mayor for everybody, not just a few. Hahira's like a family. I'll be there for everybody."

Final certification comes Friday, November 7th at 5pm.

