Wrist Action by Zoe: Meet Valdosta’s 9-Year-Old jewelry entrepreneur

Wrist Action by Zoe launched in July and has already completed custom orders and a holiday collection.

She sells through social media, crafting each bracelet to match her customers’ exact requests.

Watch the video below to see her creative process.

WRISTB ACTION BY ZOE

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood news reporter here in Valdosta speaking one of our city's youngest entrepreneurs about all that her jewelry line has to offer.

Meet Zoe, the young creator behind Wrist Action by Zoe, a handmade jewelry business she started back in July but began as making bracelets with friends, has turned to a growing operation.

Complete with custom orders, social media sales, and her own holiday collection.

Zoe tells me she loves mixing bright colors but classic designs.

And she makes each bracelet exactly the way her customers request.

"So, I'll probably do a little fashionable mixed with a classic, too. And a little bit of me so I can show them that I actually made it. It makes me feel really good because when I see those smiling and makes me smile more, what really I like about it is what I'm able to give it to other people. And I'm hoping that they're being thankful. You can contact me on social media: Wrist Action By Zoe."

And be sure to check out all the new designs Zoe has to offer in 2026. And Valdosta.

I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC 27.

