VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — When the storm clouds cleared, the damage left behind told one story—but the strength of the people living beneath those roofs told another.



A $270,000 Red Cross CORE Grant funded critical roof repairs for storm-damaged homes in Valdosta.

Homeowners impacted by Hurricane Helene say repairs restored safety, stability, and peace of mind.

Watch the video below to see how neighbors after navigating after one less repair to worry about.

Valdosta families see home roof repairs a year after Hurricane Helene due to Red Cross grant

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A house is more than four walls and a roof.

It's where families grow, memories live, and resilience is tested when life delivers its hardest blows.

For Tangula Mitchell, this house is the one she grew up in—and the home she fought to hold onto after Hurricane Helene ripped through Valdosta.

Tangula was inside when the storm hit, watching wind and rain tear through her neighborhood.

Tangula Mitchell says that night is one she'll never forget.

"It was scary and emotional. When it was over, and I saw the damage, it was a roller coaster—but we survived."

Surviving the storm was only the first challenge.

Across town, Sylvia Williams was facing more than storm damage.

She's lived in her home since 2009, raising her children there—but in recent years, she's endured unimaginable loss.

Sylvia lost one son to brain cancer.

Her husband passed away just months ago—before repairs on their storm-damaged roof could even begin.

Still, she says, Hurricane Helene was one of the most frightening nights of her life.

"We stayed in the hallway all night. The wind was howling, trees were falling—it was really scary."

For more than a year, tarps covered her roof as she waited—navigating grief, financial strain, and uncertainty as a single mother to a son with disabilities.

Then, help finally came.

Through a $270,000 Red Cross CORE Grant, homeowners like Tangula and Sylvia are finally seeing critical roof repairs—restoring safety, stability, and peace of mind.

"I cried—tears of joy. It lifted a huge weight off my shoulders. Now I can focus on the inside."

The Red Cross says grants like this are only possible through community support— ensuring no family has to weather the next storm alone.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.