Valdosta council advances major city projects, shelves pet-sale ordinance for revisions

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — If you missed last night’s Valdosta City Council meeting, some big decisions are headed straight for our neighborhoods—affecting everything from local development to the future of historic preservation.



All agenda items passed except the pet-sale ordinance, which died on the floor and will be rewritten.

The city will be moving forward with major road widening design projects.

Most of the agenda moved quickly, with council approving a slate of infrastructure upgrades and design contracts tied to major road projects and utility improvements—items that will shape how Valdostans live, drive, and move through the city over the next decade.

One of the biggest approvals: a Resolution of Support for the Georgia Historic Tax Credit Program, a tool that’s helped breathe life back into aging buildings and historic corridors all over Valdosta.

Interim City Manager Al Crace says the city is pushing to keep that momentum going.

“We must continue what we’ve already started; moving forward, we’re going to press our legislature to continue this positive program.”

But not everything passed.

The highly watched ordinance that would’ve banned the retail sale of puppies and kittens died on the floor—heading back to the drawing board to be reworked and brought back at a later date.

During “Citizens Wishing to Be Heard,” neighbors raised two major concerns: inconsistent water bills and the growing use of Airbnbs in residential neighborhoods. The mayor assured residents that both issues will be looked into promptly.

We’ll be following each of these updates closely—from the water bill concerns to the rewrite of that pet-sale ordinance—and bringing you deeper coverage as it develops.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

