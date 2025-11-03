VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Tuesday, neighbors will get to decide several open leadership seats, including the City of Hahira.



Incumbent Mayor Bruce Cain seeks re-election to complete infrastructure and beautification projects, including a new streetscape and sidewalks connecting downtown to the Interstate.

Challenger Terry Lee Davis, a retired police chief and firefighter, is running to improve traffic safety, especially near schools, and guide Hahira’s continued growth.

Watch the video below to hear about the other items for Tuesday's elections.

Hahira Mayoral Race Centers on Growth, Safety, and Small-Town Pride

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On November 4, voters in Hahira will choose between incumbent Mayor Bruce Cain and challenger Terry Lee Davis — a decision that will shape city leadership, public safety, and downtown growth.

Downtown Hahira has been changing fast — from new shops and family-owned restaurants to plans for better roads and upgraded utilities.

Current Mayor Bruce Cain says he's proud of the growth but isn't done yet.

After several years in office, he's running for re-election to see his projects through, including a new streetscape and sidewalk expansion that would connect the heart of downtown to the Interstate.

"We have new beautification plans to do a streetscape from downtown to Union Road, which is going to include sidewalks all the way out west toward the Interstate. And of course, along with that, it's gonna come benches, an outpost."

But challenger Terry Lee Davis — a familiar face in Hahira after four decades with the police, half those years as Police Chief- says he's ready to take the reins.

Davis says public safety and managing growth top his list of priorities, especially as traffic increases near schools and major intersections.

"I'm gonna continue trying to get some kind of traffic control devices around the Interstate, some roundabouts or traffic lights — especially around our elementary school."

Davis says retirement hasn't slowed him down — if anything, it's given him the time and perspective to serve.

"I've been retired two years now, and I'm ready to take on the mayorship and lead our little town forward as it grows."

Beyond Hahira, important items on the Nov. 4 ballot in Lowndes County include the renewal of the special local option sales tax projects and seats on the Valdosta City Schools Board.

In Hahira, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.