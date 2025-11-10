Valdosta Police Department: 39-year-old man arrested for Wisenbaker Lane murder

VALDOSTA, GA — The Valdosta Police Department has announced the arrest of 39-year-old William Anderson Smith for the death of 22-year-old Prenesha Holmes. Smith has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and a hit-and-run.

The press release states, on November 7th, around 11:00 p.m., Holmes was found unresponsive on the side of the roadway in the 300 block of Wisenbaker Lane. VPD says she had visible trauma to her body and was pronounced dead at the scene. They say the preliminary investigation showed that Holmes had been physically assaulted and hit by a vehicle. VPD says they received information that a pickup truck was seen in the area during the incident.

The report states the truck was found at Smith's residence and says based on the evidence, they were able to place Holmes inside Smith's truck. They said a physical altercation happened between Holmes and Smith, and that at some point, Holmes ended up outside the truck, and that's when Smith reportedly hit her with his vehicle.

VPD says Holmes' body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Detectives said this was an isolated incident and that there's no threat to the community.

