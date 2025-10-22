City explains Valdosta’s utility billing delays after system transition

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Valdosta's utility bills are running behind — but city leaders say there's a good reason for it.



The city’s former meter provider, SET Flow Technologies, went bankrupt in early 2024, forcing Valdosta to switch to Fenix Corporation for meter monitoring.

The transition caused data syncing issues and billing delays, but officials hope to have it resolved by next month.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The city is installing brand-new water meters across Valdosta — part of an effort to modernize its utility systems and improve billing accuracy.

But as those meters were rolled out, the data from the new system didn't sync automatically with the city's billing software, creating a lag in customer statements.

Mayor Scott James Matheson says crews are working to fix the issue and make sure every account is accurate before sending out bills.

"So pretty much, our readers look at the meters, then they translate, but something in between is not talking to each other. So we're a little delayed — about 45 days out this month. That's going to make it rough on us for the next month because now we're down to a 15-day cycle. But from that point on, we hope never to talk about this again for about the next 20 years."

The city hopes the bills will be back on track by next month.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

