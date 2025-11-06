New Hahira mayor to continue traffic fixes, city prepares for major GDOT upgrades

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — After several years in office, Mayor Bruce Cain is passing the torch and the city's long-awaited traffic improvements to Mayor-elect Terry Lee Davis.



Outgoing Mayor Bruce Cain confirmed GDOT will begin installing a new turn signal at Church Street and Main within weeks.

Mayor-elect Terry Lee Davis says his top priority is managing growth and continuing the city’s traffic improvement projects.

Watch the video below to hear about specific changes to the roads.

Hahira’s New Mayor Set to Continue Traffic Fixes as City Prepares for Major GDOT Upgrades

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For years, Mayor Bruce Cain has worked with GDOT to tackle one of Hahira's biggest headaches—traffic near Church Street, Main Street, and I-75.

Now, after multiple meetings and studies, Cain says relief is finally on the horizon.

"Working with GDOT, I'm getting a turn signal for Church Street and Main Street, which is something we've been working on for a few years now, and they said they would be starting probably within a week or two," Cain said.

Cain says the upgrades can't come soon enough. Traffic regularly backs up eastbound near the railroad tracks, stretching all the way past Dollar General, a daily frustration for locals and commuters alike.

"They'll be eastbound and they'll have a lift. The traffic is really bad right now. It backs up all the way down the road," Cain said.

As Cain steps aside, incoming mayor Terry Lee Davis says his focus is keeping that momentum rolling with public safety and growth top of mind.

"My biggest issue is traffic and the growth of the city. We're growing by leaps and bounds. I just want to continue what we started back when I was Chief of Police," Davis said.

GDOT's traffic pattern study of the area will be announced in the near future.

