VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — It's a Winnersville story that hits deeper than the rivalry — one that reminds us what it means to be family, both on and off the field.



Coleman, a 1992 national champion and four-year letterman, now lives at Pruitt Healthcare after battling MS and injury complications.

Classmates led by Ferris Tooley and Bonita Werts transformed his room into a black-and-gold Winnersville shrine to lift his spirits.

Watch the video below to see how the Valdosta High Class of '95 came together.

Valdosta Class of ’95 honors former Wildcat Keith Coleman with Winnersville tribute

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I'm breaking down, but that's my brother. I gotta do this for my brother. I'm saying thank y'all for the love y'all showed my brother." — Carlos Coleman, Keith Coleman's big brother, fighting back tears after adorning his brother's room in gold and black.

At Pruitt Healthcare, a small crowd of Wildcats — all graduates of Valdosta High's Class of 1995 — gathered to surprise one of their own.

Keith Coleman now lives here after years of health battles with multiple sclerosis and complications from a tragic swimming accident in 2006.

But this week, his room has been transformed into a Winnersville shrine — decked out with black and gold banners, Wildcat memorabilia, birthday cards, and other messages of love.

"He was a four-year letterman, part of that '92 national championship team. Over the years, he's battled MS, and that's what put him in the condition he's in now. We just want to show him that we love him and we support him."

The project was spearheaded by Ferris Tooley and carried out by Keith's classmates, including Bonita Werts, who says they wanted to bring joy — and a few laughs — back to his game day.

"It's gonna be Wildcats anyway — Keith loves messing with his roommate since he's a Vikings fan. The Wildcat stuff gives him hives. But it's all love — we Class of '95 strong."

For the group, this was about more than nostalgia. It was about brotherhood — about making sure a lifelong Wildcat knew he's still part of the team.

As Valdosta gears up for another Friday night under the lights, these Wildcats prove the spirit of Winnersville isn't just about football — it's about family and love that never fades.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

