VPD: Two separate shootings at Valdosta restaurant under investigation, one victim in critical condition

VALDOSTA, GA — The Valdosta Police Department is investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened at Fins and Feathers restaurant within 24 hours of each other, leaving one person in critical but stable condition.

The press release states, the first incident happened on December 6th at 1:00 a.m. when officers responded to the restaurant's parking lot after a citizen reported hearing gunshots. The report states, while searching for the source of the gunfire, a 21-year-old man arrived at South Georgia Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Valdosta PD says the victim provided conflicting accounts of what happened and told officers he didn't believe he was targeted, saying he was hit by a stray bullet. VPD says they found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot, but the victim declined to pursue an investigation or prosecution. They say he was treated and released from the hospital.

The report goes on to say the second shooting happened just 24 hours later, on December 7th at 1:10 a.m. It states multiple citizens called 911 to report a large fight at Fins and Feathers that resulted in gunshots being fired in the parking lot.

VPD says once on scene, officers found evidence that someone had been shot. They learned the victim, a 28-year-old man, had already left the scene in a vehicle heading to the hospital.

Valdosta PD says they made contact with the victim when he arrived at South Georgia Medical Center. They say he had a gunshot wound to his upper torso, and medical staff immediately began life-saving measures. The victim remains in critical but stable condition.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to investigate the second incident. Through witness statements and evidence collected, investigators determined there had been a physical altercation inside the restaurant. They say that as the parties involved in the fight moved into the parking lot, a firearm was discharged several times, hitting the victim.

Both cases remain under active investigation by detectives.

Anyone with information about these cases can contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online.

