VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — 'The USDA says funding for SNAP — the federal food assistance program that helps over 1.3 million Georgians— could run out as early as next month.



South Street Care Home meal demand doubled from 50 to 100 meals a day as SNAP fears grew.

About 28% of Valdosta residents live in poverty and rely on food assistance programs.

South Street Care Home doubles meal service as SNAP shutdown panic grips Valdosta families

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As the federal shutdown drags on, fear is spreading in Valdosta over how long food aid will last.

With new SNAP applications on pause, families are rushing to stock up while they still can.

At the South Street Care Home, founder Sandra Tooley says she’s already seeing the impact.

“I was looking at people in the grocery store this past weekend, and a lot of them were panicking,” Tooley said. “They were filling their carts, trying to use their EBT cards while they could. But what I see is it’s gonna run out — maybe in a week or so.”

Her nonprofit, which feeds neighbors five days a week, has seen demand double in recent days — from about 50 to over 100 meals daily.

A lifeline for the roughly 28% of Valdosta residents living in poverty, Tooley says her team won’t stop serving, even as costs rise and Thanksgiving nears.

“If you say you’re hungry, we’re gonna feed you. Nobody goes hungry as far as we’re concerned.”

On the state level, Representative Dexter Sharper says Georgia has plans in place to prevent a food crisis.

“We have surplus money to make sure we don’t have any major problems in our state,” Sharper said. “It could come through an executive order from the governor — but we’ll find a way.”

Local partners have also compiled a list of food pantries and community resources to help bridge the gap.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

