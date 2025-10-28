Faith, food, and unity: Valdosta groups rally to feed neighbors during federal shutdown

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — As the federal shutdown threatens food assistance benefits, Valdostans are uniting through faith and food to keep families fed, but local food pantries are dealing with higher demand.



Local food services now serve over 200 meals daily, double their usual number.

State Rep. Dexter Sharper and others are coordinating food support expansion to other neighborhoods.

Faith, food, and unity: Valdosta rallies to feed neighbors during federal shutdown

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As the federal shutdown stretches into its fifth week, local faith leaders in Valdosta’s Southside are stepping up, determined to make sure no one in their community goes hungry.

With SNAP benefits delayed starting November 1, churches and nonprofits like Antioch Baptist Church, LAMP, and the South Street Community Care Home have joined forces to fill the gap, serving hundreds of meals every day.

At Antioch Baptist, volunteer Joyce Jeffries says the collaboration came together almost overnight thanks to support from local and state officials.

“Representative Dexter Sharper’s been keeping in touch with me,” Jeffries said. “He asked if we could help prepare food for families outside our area. And of course, we said yes. Whatever it takes, we’ll get the job done.”

At LAMP, volunteer Cass Reese says the need is greater than ever, but so is the compassion.

“Sometimes people come just asking, ‘Do you have anything to eat?’” Reese said. “We pray with them, serve them, and remind them they’re not alone.”

And at South Street Care Home, founder Sandra Tooley says her focus is on protecting Valdosta’s most vulnerable.

“For the elderly who can’t get here, if they’ve got someone who can come pick up food, we’ll make sure they get it,” Tooley said.

The message from these leaders and neighbors across Valdosta is simple: No one in our city will go hungry, and no one will go through this shutdown alone.

