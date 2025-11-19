Valdosta awarded new state grant to restore city’s tree canopy

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Valdosta is getting a little greener this week — literally.



The Georgia Forestry Commission awarded Valdosta $14,000 to support tree planting across parks and public spaces.

The city’s long-term Tree Replanting and Restoration Plan aims to replace trees lost to storms, development, and natural decline.

Watch the video below to see how the city will be replanting new trees.

Valdosta awarded new state grant to Restore Rity’s Tree Canopy

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After years of storms, development, and natural decline stripping away thousands of trees, the City of Valdosta’s Arbor Division has received a $14,000 grant from the Georgia Forestry Commission to kickstart major replanting efforts.

The money will go toward planting new trees across parks, public spaces, and neighborhoods — all part of a long-term restoration plan aimed at improving shade, air quality, stormwater control, and the natural beauty that defines Valdosta.

“Our city’s trees are more than scenery, they’re part of what makes Valdosta home. This grant helps us keep building a greener future,” said Valdosta stormwater manager Angela Bray.

Mayor Scott James Matheson says restoring the canopy is essential to protecting the city’s health and identity for generations to come.

City officials say planting will begin soon as part of a multi-year effort to bring balance and more green back to Valdosta.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.