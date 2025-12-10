Valdosta Heritage Foundation starts fundraiser to restore damaged windows at First Antioch Baptist Church

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — A 157-year-old anchor of Valdosta's Black community—shaken by repeated vandalism—is fighting its way back with the help of neighbors determined not to let history crumble.



The 157-year-old First Antioch Missionary Baptist Church was struck repeatedly by vandals, causing five- to six-figure damage to its historic stained glass.

The church and the Valdosta Heritage Foundation have launched a fundraising campaign to fund repairs and new security upgrades.

Watch the video below to hear the church's struggles to restore their historic stained glass.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A place of refuge, community, and faith.

"I grew up in this neighborhood. All my family was brought up in this church. It means everything to me."

Shattered by repeated acts of vandalism.

"Who in the world would decide to pick up a brick? Not one time… but six times to throw into this historical church?"

A concept lifelong member Jacqueline Carter still can't wrap her mind around just weeks later.

I first met Jacqueline when she reached out about her church, First Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Valdosta's oldest African American church, being repeatedly vandalized back in September.

A new year is on the horizon, and the church and Valdosta Police Department are no closer to finding those responsible.

Now, she, her deacon Harry Jenkins, and their fellow congregants are focused on rebuilding.

Antioch is working with the Valdosta Heritage Foundation on improving security measures and replacing the stain glass that defines it's colorful legacy.

But, they're going to need help from their neighbors.

"That's where the problem is lying. I have several glass companies looking for quotes. Give me quotes because the glass stained glass is old. This church is 157 years old and the stained glass is hard to find."

Carter says she's gotten quotes varying from the upper five to six figures. The church and the Heritage Foundation are launching a fundraising campaign, hoping they can get the funds needed to restore Antioch to being Oak Street's crown jewel.

Jenkins tells me he knows they'll get there.

"So this is the way we look at it. We look at it from a point, from a gallery point of view that we just going through some trials and tribulation and we're going to be lifted apart of this. We're going we're going to be kind of like the phoenix, you know, rising above."

Contributions may be mailed to: First Antioch Baptist Church – Historic Preservation Fundraiser; P.O. Box 133; Valdosta, Georgia 31602.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

