Federal funding to help rebuild Valdosta’s storm-damaged neighborhoods

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — When federal dollars reach local ZIP codes, entire neighborhoods can feel the impact, and Valdosta is next in line.



Valdosta is receiving new HUD funding targeted to its Designated Revitalization Area to support low- to moderate-income families.

The Georgia Home Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Program provides repair and rebuild assistance for homes damaged in the 2023–2024 storms.

From Griffin Avenue to Forest Street, we’ve followed families trying to recover piece by piece. People like Mary Myers, whose aging home had moved far beyond repair, until CDBG funds stepped in to build her a new one.

“It just needed so much work done,” Myers said. “Now with the new house, we’re able to finally do more of the family stuff.”

Then there’s Lewis Smiley, who survived back-to-back hits from Hurricanes Idalia and Helene. The damage left his home unlivable and forced him into temporary housing while he waits for long-term help.

“It sucks, but I’m in a safe place now,” Smiley said. “At least this lil apartment ain’t got no trees.”

These are the challenges the City of Valdosta hopes to tackle using its new federal allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Most of the money is headed to the city’s Designated Revitalization Area, a cluster of census tracts where investment has historically lagged behind the need. The goal is straightforward: support low- to moderate-income families, eliminate blight, and make homes safer.

At the same time, families hit hard by the 2023–2024 storms have another lifeline: the Georgia Home Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Program, designed to help homeowners repair or completely rebuild storm-damaged properties.

Neighborhood Development Manager Anetra Riley says both programs work together to keep families on steady ground.

“Every year on the first Monday in January, we open housing applications and accept them through April 30th,” Riley said.

Residents who want to apply for the city’s housing programs can visit City Hall starting in January. Those needing storm-related repairs or reconstruction should contact the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for assistance.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

