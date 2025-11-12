VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — For many South Georgia families, the ongoing federal government shutdown has become deeply personal — and increasingly painful.



The Greater Valdosta United Way distributed $15,000 in emergency food aid across eight South Georgia counties.

LAMP’s daily meal program has doubled to feed more than 200 people as SNAP benefits shrink.

Watch the video below to hear how neighbors are struggling to make limited resources work.

Valdosta Neighbor Calls 25 Food Banks as Shutdown Stretches Aid to the Limit

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Across Valdosta, food pantries are overwhelmed as demand surges and resources dwindle.

Meet Carla Leader — a disabled resident and SNAP recipient who depends on local food banks to make ends meet. When she learned November’s benefits would be reduced, she sprang into action.

“When I looked at the list of food banks in the area, I figured it would help me stretch my dollars better if I could get a few things from them,” Carla said. “By Thursday, I’d gone to almost 25 food banks — and been turned away or told they couldn’t help.”

While some places like Antioch Baptist Church offered limited support, many others had empty shelves or no supplies left to share.

“We’re all human beings,” she said. “We have an obligation to look out for one another — and churches have a responsibility to lead by example.”

Carla’s struggle mirrors what’s happening across South Georgia, as local nonprofits carry the burden with fewer resources than ever before.

Second Harvest of South Georgia says they’re doing everything they can to support partner organizations and families alike.

“We have a very small staff, and we wouldn’t be able to put out as much food if we didn’t partner with other groups,” said Eliza McCall, Second Harvest’s Chief Marketing Officer. “If people want to help, they can visit FeedingSGA.org.”

Until the shutdown ends, neighbors like Carla — and the nonprofits that support them — are holding on tight, one meal at a time.

