Valdosta launches first Aktion Club, empowering adults with disabilities to serve their community

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — For years, many disabled adults have come to the Lowndes Advocacy Resource Center hoping to find their voice. Now, they have a brand-new service club helping them take that voice even further.



Aktion Club is the only service organization in the world specifically for adults with disabilities, with more than 400 chapters across 13 countries.

Valdosta’s inaugural chapter plans projects like reading to local students and delivering meals to firefighters.

Inside the Lowndes Advocacy Resource Center — or LARC — something historic just happened: Valdosta has officially launched its first-ever Aktion Club, a service organization dedicated to empowering adults with disabilities.

And at the center of it all is newly elected president Tyler Whitford, whose story began long before any ceremony.

"Growing up with autism… it was hard for me. I didn't talk to people. I didn't like loud noises. My mom was the only one I really talked to."

Tyler says LARC changed that — helping him grow socially, build confidence, and become so involved that people sometimes mistake him for staff.

Now, as president, he’s ready to lead his peers in a club designed for them and by them — where members give back through hands-on community service.

"It's exciting. They could've picked anyone else, but they picked me to help lead this new chapter."

The Aktion Club’s first projects are already forming — from reading to children at local schools to preparing meals for firefighters as a thank-you for their support.

"Aktion Club will let us do a lot more in the community… help kids, help the fire department, help people like us who are underprivileged."

For LARC Executive Director Dr. Harry Hamm, this moment has been years in the making — a chance for members like Tyler to step into leadership and show the community what they’re capable of.

"Seeing our first Aktion Club finally come to life shows how committed Valdosta is to inclusivity and service. We're proud of what this group will accomplish."

Even better for Valdostans — Aktion is one of the only clubs of its kind for adults with disabilities in the entire state.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

