VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Across Valdosta, thousands of neighbors are sitting down to a hot meal — some for the first time in weeks.



More than 2,500 meals were served across four Feed the City hubs on Wednesday.

Local food pantries continue seeing triple their normal demand, with some feeding over 250 people daily.

Watch the video below to see how neighbors came together to enjoy a hot meal.

Feed the City serves 2,500 meals as Valdosta neighbors unite for a Pre-Thanksgiving feast

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From the Southside to the Northside, Eastside to the Westside, four hubs have been serving plate after plate: barbecued chicken, turkey, ham, rice, greens — enough to feed more than 2,500 people across Valdosta.

It’s a huge boost during a time when local food pantries are still seeing record demand, sometimes more than 250 neighbors a day.

For neighbors like Marguerite Jenkins, this isn’t just food — it’s comfort before the holiday.

“Oh, honey, girl, let me tell you — I want the ham, the turkey, I want everything they’ve got over there!”

Lines wrapped around buildings Wednesday morning as neighbors laughed, hugged, and caught up — a reminder that even in tough times, Valdosta shows up.

At LAMP, Executive Director Yurshema Flanders says the day wouldn’t be possible without the generosity pouring in from every corner of the city.

“The community comes together, and they come through with flying colors… because it does take a good bit of money to do this.”

And Marguerite says she isn’t just grateful for the meal — but for the hands and hearts behind it.

“I just thank God for the people who prepared this meal… and that God continues moving in our lives.”

Volunteers say the mission isn’t slowing down — they’ll keep serving until the very last plate is filled.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

