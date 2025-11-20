Downtown Valdosta surges forward with new housing, restaurants, and major investments

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Downtown Valdosta is entering a new era, filled with new apartments, restaurants, and retail.



54 new apartments and multiple retail spaces will break ground in January as part of a $15 million mixed-use development aimed at young professionals.

Three Crazy Bakers and up to four additional restaurants are set to open downtown, boosting foot traffic, business growth, and local investment.

Downtown Valdosta Surges Forward With New Housing, Restaurants, and Major Investment Momentum

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Meet Daniel Bayman — local entrepreneur, owner of The Mackey House boutique hotel, Good Coffee, and the new Oak & Olive martini bar.

Now, he's supporting our biggest project yet: a $15 million, 54-unit apartment development on North Patterson Street — the first major residential build downtown has seen in decades.

The goal? Bring young professionals and newlyweds — the 25–35 crowd — right into the heart of downtown.

"This is the first large investment in downtown in multiple decades, so it's important we get it right. We've done all the research, waited for the timing to be perfect."

The North Patterson Apartments will include retail on the first floor and walkable living in an area long overdue for modern housing.

One-bedrooms are expected to start around $1,400, and two-bedrooms near $2,100 — all designed to create a vibrant, live-work-play district.

And Downtown isn't stopping there. Three Crazy Bakers — the Moultrie favorite with a huge following — is bringing its first Valdosta restaurant downtown next year, and city leaders say three to four more eateries are right behind it.

More food, more foot traffic, and more places to gather means Downtown is about to get a major economic boost.

"If you look at your own credit card bill, how much is actually spent in your zip code? The more we support our community — and invest in it — the stronger downtown becomes for all of us."

Which Main Street Director Patrick Pearson says is the spark downtown needs..

"This shows the momentum is real. When one major project comes in, more follow. We're recruiting restaurants, new businesses — and people are seeing that Downtown Valdosta is open for growth."

The apartment groundbreaking is in January is expected to wrap by spring 2027.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

