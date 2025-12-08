Vet Team Six encouraging Valdosta neighbors to Pay It Forward through their latest initiative

VALDOSTA, GA (WTXL) — One nonprofit is asking for a helping hand from neighbors in order to make Christmas a little easier for households in need.



The nonprofit Vet Team Six is actively running its Pay It Forward program for the second year this holiday season.

So far, the group has been able to impact 9 households of veterans and families facing hardship, whether that's financially or terminal illness.

Watch the video below to hear from the organization's President about how impactful this initiative is from the sponsors to the recipients of the trees.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Spreading holiday cheer one tree at a time.

Over in our Valdosta neighborhood, Vet Team Six is back for their Second Annual Pay It Forward initiative.

The nonprofit is asking neighbors to sponsor fellow veterans and families facing hard times this holiday season by purchasing a Christmas Tree.

Vet Team Six President, Duane Roark, shares what the response has been like from the community.

"It's been really awesome! Everybody's loving this, and I really don't know of anybody else doing it other than us, so we really hope that it becomes contagious and that other tree lots start doing the same thing that we're doing," says Roark.

Christmas trees aside, recipients also receive goodie bags with cards from their sponsors.

Interested in donating?

Organizers are encouraging neighbors to message their Vet Team Six Facebook page or swing by their tree lot located off of South Patterson Street from 10:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

