VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — From the heart of South Georgia to the national spotlight, it's almost Winnersville Week! And tickets for the game are now on sale.



The 2025 Winnersville Classic kicks off Friday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. inside Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

General tickets are $10–$12, with student tickets priced at $5; the game traditionally sells out fast.

Watch the video to see how locals describe the history of the big game.

Winnersville Classic Returns: Valdosta and Lowndes Gear Up for the Game of the Year

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The name "Winnersville" dates back to 1977, when a Valdosta Daily Times editor proudly dubbed the city the winning capital of Georgia sports.

Four years later, the Winnersville Classic was born, turning this crosstown clash into a full-blown community celebration.

From spirit days in schools to busy small businesses, everyone gets in on the action, including Ronnie Davis, owner of Titletown Barbershop, who's been part of the tradition since childhood.

"I know a lot of people here since I was a kid. I've got relatives who played, and all my boys ended up in the game," Davis said.

For Davis, the stakes are as high as ever, and the emotions just as strong.

"If you win all the time and then lose this one, man, it's devastating. People cry. That's how much it means."

Lowndes Athletic Director Josh Akers says that passion is exactly what makes Winnersville special.

"As a coach, I'll always remember that first bus ride — fans lined up for miles, waving signs, cheering us on. The support was incredible."

From haircuts to helmets, from Wildcats to Vikings — the whole city's ready for another unforgettable Friday night under the lights.

In Winnersville, pride isn't just a feeling, it's a way of life.

