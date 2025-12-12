After three months deployed, Valdosta soldier’s surprise reunion brings school to tears

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — A family reunion months in the making led to an emotional moment at Valdosta Middle School Thursday.



Sgt. First Class Kenneth Howell surprised his children at Valdosta Middle School after a three-month deployment.

Teachers and students gathered to celebrate the emotional reunion with Howell.

Watch the video below to see the happy family reunion.

Valdosta Service Member returns home to tearful reunion

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sergeant First Class Kenneth Howell returned home after a three-month deployment, surprising his children in a hallway filled with cheers from classmates and teachers.

A daughter running into her father’s arms, holding tight and refusing to let go.

His sons quickly followed, piling into a hug that seemed impossible to break.

“It is great to be back home, actually,” Howell said as he held onto his kids.

Teachers stepped aside to give the family space, while students clapped and recorded the moment, some wiping away tears of their own.

Howell says reunions like this make every sacrifice worth it.

“It’s part of being a soldier. They sacrifice just as well as I do. It’s a tough situation, but we know coming back home is always a good thing,” Howell said.

Now that the hugs and tears have settled, Howell says his first order of business is simple.

“First we’re going to relax, probably do some laundry—I have a lot of laundry to do—and just enjoy the time I do have with them.”

