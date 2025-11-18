Amazon’s new Valdosta facility brings 100 jobs and economic momentum

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Amazon has officially landed in Valdosta. And city leaders say this isn't just another warehouse, it's a game-changer for jobs, growth, and the future of our local economy.



Amazon has invested more than $23 billion in Georgia since 2010, supporting over 31,000 jobs statewide.

The new Valdosta facility brings 100+ local jobs with starting pay at $19/hr and career advancement opportunities.

Amazon’s New Valdosta Facility Brings Jobs, Growth, and Major Economic Momentum

Located off Bimbo QSR Boulevard on the Westside, the new last-mile facility is now fully operational, creating more than 100 new jobs and helping speed up deliveries across the region.

Amazon says it's part of a massive regional investment totaling more than $23 billion since 2010.

Local leaders call it a major win for workforce development, business recruitment, and long-term economic health.

And no one sees that more clearly than the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Chair Brad Folsom.

"This is the next step in us leading South Georgia as a business and distribution hub. We have a lot of distribution businesses in Valdosta, and we’re most centrally located area for all of South Georgia and North Florida," Folsom said.

City officials say the partnership brings competitive wages, new benefits, and more mobility for workers looking to level up through Amazon's education programs.

And for local businesses, more infrastructure and more distribution mean more reasons for companies to choose Valdosta next, especially with base pay starting at $19/hr and earning potential in the $30+ range.

Amazon leaders say they're just getting started, and the Development Authority says this is just one of many future projects to help put South Georgia on the map.

