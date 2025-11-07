Valdosta State University ethics panel explores policing, trust, and accountability

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Inside Pound Hall auditorium at Valdosta State University, law enforcement leaders and professors came together to tackle a question that's never been more relevant: what does ethical policing look like today?



Former Tampa officer Dr. Fred Knowles said social media has amplified awareness of police misconduct, not caused more of it.

Dr. Shani Wilfred emphasized that ethical behavior applies to all professions, not just criminal justice.

Watch the video below to see the themes explored in the panel.

VSU Ethics Panel Explores Policing, Trust, and Accountability

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As part of Ethics Awareness Week, VSU hosted a powerful panel discussion Thursday focused on transparency, accountability, and trust.

It brought together police chiefs, deputies, and longtime criminal justice professors Dr. Fred Knowles and Dr. Shani Wilfred.

Knowles, a former Tampa police officer for over 20 years, says the challenges facing law enforcement haven't changed — but public awareness has.

"I don't think there's more bad policing today — I think we're just seeing it more. Social media has magnified our awareness."

He says collaboration between law enforcement, academia, and the public is critical to create lasting change.

"Law enforcement and academia don't always work hand in hand, but events like this help bridge those gaps and strengthen community trust."

Dr. Shani Wilfred says it's about more than just classroom lessons — it's about shaping character across every profession.

"We help students understand ethical behavior — from how they treat others to how they make decisions — because justice applies to every discipline."

At the end of the night, one message rang clear: ethics starts with awareness, and trust begins with conversation.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

