Lowndes and Echols Co. recognize farmers, receive federal aid for recovery

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A way of life.

A legacy.

And the backbone of South Georgia.



Federal and state disaster programs are rolling out billions to help farmers recover from Hurricane Helene.

Lowndes County honored local farmers Tuesday, highlighting agriculture’s role in food security and the economy.

Watch the video below to hear how new funding is helping farmers keep communities fed.

Lowndes and Echols recognizes farmers; federal aid to help local agriculture

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"You know, it's been a family affair. I'm a fifth generation farmer."

For growers across Lowndes and Echols counties, farming isn't just work, it's identity.

"It's on our country to feed ourselves. I mean, you can't depend on a foreign country for food," farmer Stanley Corbett said. He knows that responsibility well.

The longtime grower of corn, tobacco, peanuts, and more was honored as Large Farmer of the Year at the Lowndes and Echols County Farmer Appreciation Breakfast, a recognition earned after weathering Hurricane Helene and rebuilding, once again.

Nearby, another farmer still finds it hard to believe her name was even called.

"I feel like a very small fish in a large pond. So I was very honored just to be invited," farmer Alex Gray said.

Gray owns A&D Homestead, a poultry operation selling at farmers markets across the county. She took home Small Farmer of the Year, representing the growing but vulnerable side of local agriculture.

"We have a small 1% feeding 100% of the nation; if you want food in your fridge, then we need help," she said.

But Helene left fields flooded, crops lost, and futures uncertain, putting recovery at the top of the list.

That's where help is finally starting to move.

Federal disaster dollars approved last fall are now rolling out through USDA programs like SDRP. While Georgia works to fill the gaps for farmers left out of traditional aid a new federal package—$12 billion total.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper says it's about protecting both farmers and families at the grocery store.

"The more domestic production of agricultural products that we have, the more we can work to lower prices and ensure American agriculture stays strong," Harper said.

Those who qualify for the aid can expect payments in February 2026. Just be sure to check with the USDA.

