VPD: 2 teens arrested in Friday night shooting, homicide investigation underway

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta police officers arrested two teens they say shot and killed a man Friday night.

Police say it happened on the 1300 block of Baymeadows Drive at around 4:50 p.m. They say several neighbors reported the shooting and saw the victim lying on the ground.

Officers found the 35-year-old victim with a gunshot wound in his chest. He later died at South Georgia Medical Center.

Using surveillance video, investigators found 2 people had fled from the scene after the attack. Officers later tracked them to a home on the 1500 block of Baymeadows Drive.

Witnesses told police the 2 male suspects approached the victim with a gun and took a backpack from him. Witnesses say the victim pulled away and grabbed his own firearm before the multiple shots of gunfire.

Police identified one suspect as 18-year-old Jeremiah Albritton. The other suspect is 16 years old.

The two now face several charges include felony murder and armed robbery.

VPD says the GBI Medical Examiner will take an autopsy of the victim's body.

The investigation is still underway.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.