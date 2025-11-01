Winnersville spirit runs deep ahead of Wildcats win

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — The 49th Winnersville Classic ended with Valdosta defeating Lowndes, securing a region championship.



Local residents, alumni, and businesses celebrated through spirit events, reunions, and heartfelt tributes.

Valdosta triumphed over their longtime rivals in this year’s Winnersville Classic, ending their opponent’s undefeated streak and securing a key region win.

Valdosta Reclaims the Crown: Wildcats Defeat Lowndes in 49th Winnersville Classic

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you’ve been following us throughout Winnersville Week, we’ve been to businesses like Titletown Barbershop, owned by Ronnie Mathis.

Both schools, special memories for me. I know a lot of people not just in Valdosta but Lowndes. I done got relatives that played. They played for that also. I helped coach Titletown Bulldogs, and I just loved helping coach future Lowndes and Valdosta players.

We went to the high schools to watch the students during spirit week.

And we even caught up with some students at Lowndes High, the reigning champs of Winnersville, like seniors Trace Harrell and Eli Johnson, who braved the cold along with his fellow members of Lowndes’ hype team, The Concrete Crazies, and make their presence known at the game:

“We will be wearing jean shorts and we're gonna have a great time… Winnersville games of course are the special to us. It’s a rivalry in every way; we may always try and beat them, but it’s always fun between us," he said before the game.

We even visited Pruit Health nursing home, the last place you’d think of when it comes to Winnersville and spoke with members of Valdosta High’s Class of ’95, who rallied together to support their former letterman Keith Coleman, who’s battling MS and suffered a tragic swimming accident when he went 8 minutes underwater in 2006.

They’re bringing the game to him, and they’re all placing their bets.

“Of course Valdosta's going to win. That’s our legacy.”

