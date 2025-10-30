VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — It's that time of year again — the energy, the pride, the bragging rights!



The Winnerville Classic Game will be held at the Bazemore-Hyder Stadium on Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.

The fun doesn't stop at the game as weekend activities are planned.

Watch the video below for more details on what you can do for hype week.

Winnersville Weekend: Valdosta Gears Up for Rivalry, Reunion, and Community Fun

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The rivalry that's defined South Georgia football for decades is heating up once again — and the entire city's in celebration mode.

From school spirit days to jam-packed watch parties, this weekend is all about community pride.

Festivities kick off with the Southside Reunion and Friends Alumni Winnersville Weekend — including an '80s-themed party at the Kennedy Center on St. Augustine Road Saturday night, and a Sunday brunch at Big Nick's to wrap up the weekend.

Remember, the kick off for the Winnersvile game will be at Bazemore-Hyder this year on Friday at 8pm.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

