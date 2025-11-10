VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Across South Georgia, the ripple effects of the ongoing government shutdown are hitting home — and for some, survival is becoming a day-to-day battle.



LAMP’s daily meal service has doubled to more than 200 people, highlighting the growing local food crisis.

GVUW CEO Michael Smith says the effects of the shutdown will linger, especially after two recent hurricanes.

Greater Valdosta United Way Steps Up as Shutdown Strains South Georgia Families

Food assistance programs are stretched thin, and according to the Georgia Department of Human Services, SNAP recipients are only getting a fraction of their usual benefits this month due to a federal mandate.

That means families and people without homes are depending more than ever on organizations like LAMP, The Salvation Army, and the South Street Care Home for food and shelter.

At LAMP, staff say their Lunch at LAMP program has doubled, serving more than 200 people daily.

Outside, neighbors like George Griffin don't even have a place to call home, let alone a meal to eat.

"Ma'am, the struggle is real!"

He tells me even with community help, the need is overwhelming.

"We trying to survive. We ain't got no stamps — what we about to do? How you gonna feed people? How we gonna feed our family?"

To meet that growing demand, the Greater Valdosta United Way has issued $15,000 in emergency food aid across eight counties, including $2,000 to LAMP and $1,000 to smaller county nonprofits.

But CEO Michael Smith says this crisis won't end the moment the government reopens.

"This will be an ongoing issue even if the government cranks back up. People's budgets are already tight, especially after back-to-back hurricanes. They're doing the best they can."

Smith says his team will continue coordinating with Second Harvest and local shelters to make sure no one slips through the cracks.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

