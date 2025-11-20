$10K NEA grant launches new youth music mentorship program in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — A brand-new grant is hitting all the right notes in Valdosta, bringing $10,000 in federal arts funding to launch a youth music mentorship program inspired by America's 250th celebration.



The Turner Center’s Strum & Drum for America 250 program is funded by an NEA grant matched by the Hal & Jill Project.

South Georgia musician Aaron Strickland and other regional artists will mentor youth and perform at America 250 celebrations.

If you know country music in South Georgia, you know Naturally Southern.

The award-winning band—named Georgia Country's Band of the Year twice—has become a regional powerhouse.

And behind the beat is Hall of Fame drummer Aaron Strickland, a man whose entire music career traces back to one thing: mentorship.

"I've been playing drums for nearly 39 years and I still take lessons…You never get too old to learn, and you always need someone mentoring you, motivating you, and keeping you excited."

Now Strickland is stepping into that role for Valdosta's young artists through the Turner Center's Strum & Drum for America 250 program, funded by a National Endowment for the Arts grant and matched locally by the Hal & Jill Project.

The program pairs kids with real musicians to explore guitar, drums, composition, and the full story of American music.

Strickland says it's about preserving the arts and the next generation of creators.

"If you don't continue the arts...if you don't teach and inspire the next generation, it dies. It's something you have to keep doing."

And the Turner Center hopes this mentorship will ripple across the community.

Executive Director Sementha Mathews says the goal is to prepare youth to perform at upcoming America 250 celebrations.

"It brings together musicians in the area to mentor young people and gives them a chance to celebrate American music and perform it for the community."

The Turner Center is now calling on the community. If you can donate instruments, volunteer as an instructor, or just want to help inspire the next generation, they want to hear from you.

