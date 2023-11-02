1
Valdosta
Valdosta
Valdosta's city municipal election turnout is slow; here's why
Malia Thomas
6:14 PM, Nov 02, 2023
Valdosta
Valdosta Police Department introduces new K-9s
WTXL Digital Staff
1:41 PM, Nov 01, 2023
Valdosta
GBI investigates murder of Valdosta State bartender at Flops nightclub
Malia Thomas
6:55 PM, Oct 31, 2023
Valdosta
Valdosta Fire Department raises $10,000 for Valor Service Dogs
WTXL Digital Staff
12:35 PM, Oct 30, 2023
Valdosta
One woman dead, GBI investigating murder at 'The Pier Bar' near Valdosta
Channing Frampton
10:10 AM, Oct 30, 2023
Valdosta
VSU's Enactus and LAMP teaches Valdosta's homeless neighbors how to garden
Malia Thomas
6:16 PM, Oct 26, 2023
Valdosta
New manufacturing center coming to Valdosta; see how many new jobs it brings
Channing Frampton
3:11 PM, Oct 26, 2023
Valdosta
FIRST LOOK: Lowndes County debuts newly renovated historic courthouse
Malia Thomas
5:09 PM, Oct 25, 2023
Valdosta
Documentary on affordable housing focuses on homeless Valdosta neighbors
Malia Thomas
7:30 PM, Oct 24, 2023
Valdosta
Georgia Housing Choice voucher in Valdosta
Malia Thomas
10:19 AM, Oct 24, 2023
Valdosta
Repair, rebuilding advice from FEMA available at Valdosta area hardware store
WTXL Digital Staff
12:32 PM, Oct 23, 2023
Valdosta
SEE HOW IT WORKS: Valdosta family creates Halloween light show
Malia Thomas
6:31 PM, Oct 20, 2023
Valdosta
Scintilla Charter Academy student helping keep Valdosta's waterways clean
Malia Thomas
6:08 PM, Oct 19, 2023
Valdosta
Valdosta plans on revitalizing the historic Southside district
Malia Thomas
6:10 PM, Oct 18, 2023
Valdosta
SEE HOW IT WORKS: New robotic system designed to help South Georgia patients
Malia Thomas
5:46 PM, Oct 17, 2023
Valdosta
Valdosta Heritage Foundation working to restore city's oldest house
Malia Thomas
6:31 PM, Oct 16, 2023
Valdosta
Valdosta family works to cope with public transit challenges
Malia Thomas
6:43 PM, Oct 13, 2023
Valdosta
Lowndes County Fire Fighters teach kids to prevent cooking fires
Malia Thomas
6:15 PM, Oct 12, 2023
Valdosta
$350 million investment to impact Valdosta area
Malia Thomas
6:10 PM, Oct 11, 2023
Valdosta
Nearly 400 jobs coming to Valdosta area with new dairy facility
WTXL Digital Staff
9:29 AM, Oct 11, 2023
Valdosta
ARTRAGEOUS bringing interactive performance art to Valdosta
Malia Thomas
6:22 PM, Oct 09, 2023
Valdosta
NEW VIDEO: Get hurricane repair, rebuilding advice in Valdosta
Channing Frampton
11:22 AM, Oct 07, 2023
Valdosta
Valdosta, Lowndes get their heads in the game for Winnersville Classic
Malia Thomas
6:14 PM, Oct 06, 2023
Valdosta
Fire displaces 9 neighbors in Valdosta; VFD works to prevent future blazes
Malia Thomas
6:36 PM, Oct 05, 2023
Local News
Valdosta Mom and Daughter fight breast cancer together
Malia Thomas
6:45 PM, Oct 04, 2023
Valdosta
VSU hosts annual Night Out to bridge the community and law enforcement together
Malia Thomas
9:15 PM, Oct 03, 2023
Valdosta
The 42nd Honeybee Festival dedicated to give local seniors access to healthcare
Malia Thomas
8:46 PM, Oct 03, 2023
Valdosta
SGMC and LifeSouth host Winnersville Classic Blood Drive
Malia Thomas
6:28 PM, Oct 02, 2023
Valdosta
How Valdosta neighborhoods have been managing 30 days after Hurricane Idalia
Malia Thomas
6:08 PM, Sep 29, 2023
Valdosta
Valdosta leaders in arts, education break ground on new center for children
Malia Thomas
6:33 PM, Sep 28, 2023
Valdosta
Narcotics deal lead to 1 dead and 2 injured in Valdosta
4:43 PM, Sep 28, 2023
Valdosta
SNEAK PEEK: Winnersville Classic gets a head start at Lowndes and Valdosta high
Malia Thomas
6:32 PM, Sep 27, 2023
Local News
FIRST LOOK: Turner Center debuts SCORE concert series
Malia Thomas
4:47 PM, Sep 26, 2023
Valdosta
Valdosta State's Chamber Singers set to take the stage in Portugal
Malia Thomas
5:53 PM, Sep 25, 2023
Valdosta
Valdosta's Turner Center plans to debut new mural
Malia Thomas
5:13 PM, Sep 22, 2023
Valdosta
SEE HOW: Valdosta elementary school takes on literacy challenges
Malia Thomas
6:29 PM, Sep 21, 2023
Valdosta
Valdosta students receive free 'Harry Potter' books
Ava Van Valen
5:34 PM, Sep 21, 2023
Valdosta
Valdosta neighbors cope with hunger after hurricane; see who is helping
Malia Thomas
6:09 PM, Sep 20, 2023
Homepage
Magnolia Reserve move-in delays spark concern for VSU students
Malia Thomas
6:16 PM, Sep 19, 2023
Homepage
FEMA and SBA join forces to help Valdosta recover from Idalia
Malia Thomas
6:33 PM, Sep 18, 2023
Homepage
Valdosta announces 2023 Winnersville Classic ticket sales
WTXL Digital Staff
4:04 PM, Sep 18, 2023
Homepage
Doors to Freedom monument set to make downtown Valdosta debut
Malia Thomas
6:04 PM, Sep 15, 2023
