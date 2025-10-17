Painting It Pink: FSU Soccer Fights Breast Cancer On and Off the Field

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In College Town Thursday night, it wasn’t just about the score. Florida State Soccer took the field with a purpose and a powerful message.



FSU presented a check supporting TMH’s Walker Breast Program.

Players wore custom pink jerseys which will be auctioned off through Oct. 31.

Watch the video below to find out why events like this are so important and what happened on the field.

Painting It Pink: FSU Fights Breast Cancer On and Off the Field

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a rematch of the 2023 national championship game, but Thursday night, the scoreboard isn't the only thing that matters.

FSU Soccer is once again "Painting It Pink" in the fight against breast cancer.

Under the lights at the Seminole Soccer Complex, No. 7 Florida State hosted No. 2 Stanford. But the real spotlight is on a much bigger battle.

The annual "Paint It Pink" match raises awareness and support for breast cancer patients across the Big Bend.

FSU presented a check Thursday, revealing the amount raised over the past year through PINK​ events ($11,924), all of which will support patients right here at home.

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital had doctors on site, along with TMH Cancer Center administrator, Kathy Brooks.

Brooks said,​ "Paint It Pink is a really powerful partnership between TMH and FSU athletics...This is 17 years of a partnership...That is so powerful. It goes to show when you have two organizations that unite that big things can happen from it."

​

FSU also wore custom pink jerseys for the match, and those are being auctioned off, with proceeds going directly to the Walker Breast Program.

That auction runs through the end of the month, wrapping up Oct. 31 at midnight.

On the pitch, the Seminoles feel short to #2 Stanford after going down two goals in the first half. They fought back in the second with a goal of their own, losing 2-1.

Florida State's next Paint it Pink event will be on Oct. 24 at the Swim and Dive All-Florida Invite.

