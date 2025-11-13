FAMU Food Pantry feeding students and the community amid rising prices

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — At Florida A&M University, giving back goes beyond the classroom. Their on-campus food pantry is serving not just students, but neighbors across Tallahassee who need a little extra help



FAMU’s Food Pantry opens every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the entire community.

A recent 25,000-pound donation from Second Harvest helped the pantry double its outreach.

Sickness isn’t the only thing they are curing here at the FAMU health center, they also are helping with hunger.

The FAMU Food Pantry is helping the entire community.

“I thank God. I'm happy. Thankful,” said Katrica Harris a Tallahassee neighbor.

For people like Harris, FAMU's food pantry brings a sense of joy.

It opens its doors every Wednesday to the entire community to help neighbors who need a meal. And with high prices and a lingering shutdown, neighbors say the relief is crucial.

Harris said, "I think it's unique that they are doing this giving back to the community…the way the economy is now I mean…You don't know where your next meal is coming from so I thank God for FAMU giving back to the community, because I'm never ungrateful for someone who wants to help me."

FAMU students feel the same way.

"It is hard as a student especially in the economy. So the food pantry has definitely been a lifesaver for me as a student, and I’m so grateful that FAMU offers this resource for students that a lot of school may not offer," student Alicia Laurent said.

Yen Lam, FAMU's Health Services Director, says a recent donation is helping them feed more people.

“We got a donation from Second Harvest, which they donated on Wednesday over 25,000 lbs of food…Wednesday to Friday, we served over a thousand people. Normally, we get a number about 500 people through those three days. We doubled the numbers. We were able to serve many people, their families their kids, neighbors, whoever needed food,” Yen Lam said.

Food Pantry Coordinator Everlena Baulkmon tells me she relates to the struggle many neighbors are facing.

“You know I haven’t always had a job that paid more than 10 dollars an hour. So I definitely understand how those people must feel having to come here, some people don’t even like having to come in here because it kinda brings them down, but at this time they don’t have a choice,” Baulkmon added.

With more donations from partners here in Tallahassee on the way, the FAMU Food Pantry will continue to help serve everyone in its community.

