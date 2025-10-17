FAMU HOMECOMING: What you need to know as weekend festivities begin

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — It will be a busy weekend in Tallahassee as FAMU's Homecoming festivities continue. Below are some of the things you need to know as you head out the door to enjoy the festivities.

PARADE DETOURS

The Parade begins at 8:00 a.m. Below are the road closures per the Tallahassee Police Department:



Althea Gibson Way from Gore Ave to FAMU Way will be blocked beginning at 6:30 a.m.

FAMU Way from Althea Gibson Way to M.L. King Blvd will be blocked beginning at 6:30 a.m.

Perry St. from Robert & Trudie Perkins Way (Gamble St) to Okaloosa St. will be closed beginning at 6:30 a.m. and will remain closed until midnight.

FOOTBALL GAME DETOURS

The game begins at 4:00 p.m. at Bragg Stadium. Below are the road closures per the Tallahassee Police Department:



Althea Gibson Way NB at Osceola will stay closed after the parade until after the game. Only boosters or vendors will have access and be able to travel north to Okaloosa St.

Althea Gibson Way at Robert & Trudie Perkins Way ( Gamble St) will remain closed after the parade until the game is over. Only boosters or vendors will have access and be able to travel south to the parking garage or Bob Hayes Way.

Althea Gibson Way at Eugenia St. will remain closed to non-gameday traffic after the parade and won't reopen until after the game.

After the game, traffic will be one-wayed away from Bragg Stadium.

BAG POLICY

If you plan to attend the game, below are the rules for bags according to FAMU:



Only small personal bags (purses, baby, and diaper bags) will be allowed in the stadium and will be subject to search.

All bags larger than 4.5" x 6.5", including purses and diaper bags, must be clear plastic.

Bags can't be larger than 12" x 6" x 12" including camera bags

Prohibited items include: Alcohol or illegal drugs, Weapons or explosives, Umbrellas, Food or beverage from outside the stadium, Coolers or containers, including cans, cups, and bottles, Backpacks, Chair backs with arms or chair backs that are larger than 16", Artificial noisemakers (whistles, bells, air horns), Video equipment, tape recorders, cameras with lenses longer than 6", Sticks, Poles, flags, or signs, Laser pointers, Laptops, Pets (except special service animals), Seats with arm rests, Strollers, Skateboards, and Beach balls or other airborne objects

PARKING



Fans must use their FAMU Football game day parking permits to access designated lots or park in available public parking off campus. FAMU says parking issues are addressed at Gate 12.

All parking lots on campus will be reserved to Athletics for Game Day parking beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Those allowed to RV Parking can do so in the Villages parking lot or Ardelia Court.

RE-ENTRY POLICY:



Fans are not allowed to re-enter the stadium once they leave. Only vehicular traffic will be allowed access from Perry Street into the Bragg Stadium parking Lot. Pedestrians will not be allowed entry from Perry Street into the Bragg Stadium parking lot. All pedestrians will be redirected to enter from Althea Gibson Way.

For more information on rules and regulations, including code of conduct, disability accommodations, and more, click here.

