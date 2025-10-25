After 34 years, Florida State and FAMU meet again on the court Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It’s been more than three decades since Florida State and Florida A&M last met on the basketball court. And this weekend, history comes full circle.



It's been more than three decades since Florida State and Florida A&M last faced off on the basketball court.

That 1991 matchup ended in a brawl that kept the two teams apart until now.

This Sunday, Oct 26th, the rivalry returns, and at the center of it all is a Tallahassee legend bringing both programs together.

In 1991, what started as a cross-town matchup turned chaotic — punches thrown, benches cleared, and the rivalry called off. Fans wondered if the two schools would ever play again.

Now, 34 years later, that question's finally answered. Both programs came together for a joint press conference ahead of Sunday's matchup for a show of unity for Tallahassee basketball.

Charlie Ward, now the head coach of the Rattlers, said, "I think it's just a great opportunity for both universities and the city to be able to come together because of what happened 34 years ago."

For Charlie Ward, Sunday is more than a game. It's a full-circle moment.

"To come back to the place where I've called home for a long time, when we were walking in, my son Caleb said, 'I feel awkward in these colors on this campus,'" Ward added.

And rightfully so, before leading FAMU, Ward made history at Florida State, winning the Heisman Trophy, starring as the Seminoles' point guard, and later spending 11 seasons in the NBA.

Now, the same school where his career began will retire his jersey, just hours before he coaches against them for the first time.

FSU Head Basketball Coach Luke Loucks said, "Charlie was such a big figure in so many of our lives growing up. He was the icon on the football field and the basketball court. And what he did for this university and the human he is, I'm super excited."

And it's not just Ward returning to familiar ground. FSU Head Coach Luke Loucks was also an FSU point guard who went on to win two NBA championships

This will be the first time both men take the sidelines inside the Tucker Center as coaches.

"I just think it's great for the city…I think it's a great opportunity for our fans and the city itself and FAMU fans to come in and celebrate both of our programs," Loucks said.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. Sunday inside the Tucker Center.

