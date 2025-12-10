CHAMPS: FSU soccer returns to Tallahassee after national title win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State's soccer team secured their third title in five years on Monday. Today, proud fans welcomed them back home before they lit the spear on Langford Green.



FSU defeated Stanford 1-0 to win the College Cup Final Monday.

The win marked the 5th championship for the women's soccer program.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Florida State Seminoles are the queens of College Soccer once again after winning the College Cup Monday night. Tuesday, with the trophy in tow, they returned to a hometown heroes' welcome.

The 87th minute of the College Cup Final will go down as one of FSU soccer's greatest moments.

Head Coach Brain Pensky said, “For the game-winning goal to happen with three minutes left, then to have to kill it off. You don't know until you know, and that makes that moment and that feeling really really special.”

Forward Wrianna Hudson, who scored the game-winning goal added, "It’s a dream come true. I’m so glad that happened. Winning in the championship, it’s just amazing. But I did not think I was going to be here scoring the game winner, so that’s amazing.”

After the exhilarating finish, the Noles arrived in Tallahassee Tuesday where excited fans gathered to celebrate the champs.

Fan Steve Lyons said, “I just love these girls. I'm retired, and I’m able to follow them around. So I went up to Washington DC and watched them. It was there all last week, and these girls are just the best and the coaches and the whole staff. It’s just Seminoles through and through.”

The celebration continued with Coach Pensky and the team lighting the Spear on Langford green, a tradition at FSU for national champions.

And the celebration continued inside to the Champions Club where fans got to celebrate the players and even get a few autographs.

FSU goalie Kate Ockene said, “In there it's like we have the best fans in the nation, and their support means everything.”

The Seminoles have won 3 of the last 5 soccer national titles. Coach Pensky says he's happy to have multiple championships.

“Anything short of meeting the standard, you genuinely feel like your not measuring up and you're not living up. So, one is one. Two is a little sweeter," Pensky said.

Midfielder Taylor Suarez added, "It was just surreal and amazing. It's such a special group of players, special group of coaches, and just everyone that pours into this team all year. I mean, it just felt so special. We worked so hard for it.”

With the win, FSU got their revenge on Stanford who defeated them in the regular season.

