FSU looks for first conference win of season against Wake Forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State wrapped up Homecoming Week searching for their first conference win since September 2024. After dropping the first 4 ACC games of the season, the Seminoles took on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Doak Campbell Stadium.

The game follows speculation about the direction of FSU's football program and Coach Mike Norvell's future. Last month, FSU announced they would stick with Norvell for now and evaluate the team at the end of the season.

Florida State took control in the first half, taking a 14-0 lead over the Demon Deacons. They extended the lead in the 3rd quarter with two more touchdowns.

Following this game, the Seminoles will face the Clemson Tigers on the road on Saturday, Nov. 8.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

