FSU Homecoming Live kicks off a week of tradition and community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State’s Homecoming Week is off to a spirited start, and this year’s kickoff event had the Civic Center rocking with school pride, music, and tradition.



Homecoming Live dates back to 1948 and has grown into one of FSU’s biggest annual events.

R&B artist Mariah The Scientist headlined this year’s sold-out show at the Civic Center.

Florida State’s Homecoming Week is officially underway — and it kicked off Saturday with one of the university’s biggest traditions, Homecoming Live. Sponsored by the Student Government Association.

The event packed the Civic Center with students, alumni, and fans — and this year’s headliner, R&B star Mariah The Scientist, performed for the sold-out crowd.

Since the first pep rally in 1948, FSU’s Homecoming Live has evolved into a full night of entertainment over the past 77 years. The showcase features performances by the FSU cheerleaders, the Golden Girls, and other student groups, celebrating the pride and tradition that define the Seminole community.

Communications Director for FSU Homecoming, Crisie Dominguez, said, "It's such an amazing event that kick starts the entire week, and it really just gets the student population and Tallahassee has a whole riled up for the entire week, and it's kind of just like a great jumpstart for FSU Homecoming."

Homecoming Live isn’t just for FSU students and alumni — it’s for the entire Tallahassee community. FAMU and TSC students received half-off tickets, and general admission was open to the public, giving everyone a chance to be part of the celebration and excitement

"This is my first year at FSU, so my first homecoming live, and it's my favorite artist. The scientist is my number one on Spotify, so I'm really excited about that. I love FSU go Noles," said Naomi Bowen, FSU Student.

Homecoming Live kicks off a week of events leading up to next Saturday’s football game, keeping a tradition alive that’s united Seminoles for more than seven decades.

The Homecoming action continues Sunday, right back here at the civic center, wth the FSU vs FAMU basketball game and Charlie Ward's jersey retirement. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. inside the Tucker Center.

