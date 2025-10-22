Charlie Ward wins first exhibition as FAMU basketball coach

In his first contest as FAMU's head basketball coach, Charlie Ward walked away with a win against Edward Waters University. The regular season begins early next month.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Heisman Trophy winner and former NBA player Charlie Ward coached his first basketball game for the FAMU Rattlers Tuesday night.

The exhibition might not count in the standings, but the game marks a new era for the program.

And the fans gave Ward a warm welcome as the Rattlers defeated Edward Waters University 100-54.

"I'm still trying to find my way, you know, being my first year in a different environment and space. But I'm grateful to have great coaches around me. I'm just excited about this opportunity," Coach Ward said after the game.

Ward took over for Patrick Crarey II who stepped down earlier this year to go to Grambling State.

Ward is on a 5-year contract with the team.

