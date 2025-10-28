Florida Technology Council hosts Leadership & Modernization Summit in effort to aid Florida Government

COLLEGE TOWN, Fla. (WTXL) — In our Collegetown neighborhood, two organizations are ensuring they build a better and more efficient government through technology.



Early Tuesday, Florida Technology Council and Florida State University’s College of Communication and Information hosted their 2025 Florida Government Leadership & Modernization Summit.

With both sides concerned about threats to political infrastructure the conference is designed to make these connections between cyber security decision-makers and state leaders to redefine how citizens connect with government.

CEO of FTC, James Taylor shares a little more about what his organization is all about "Great part about our conferences, we take the funding, the sponsorship profits, and we reinvest those back into the states. We provide training for state employees for certifications,educations, you name it. If there's a need there,then we will help provide that through grants to the Florida Technology Foundation."

Attendees got the opportunity to listen in to guest speakers that highlighted topics from digital transformation, AI, and workforce development.

