FSU students and entrepreneurs launch toy drive to bring Christmas joy to local children

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FSU students Joey Viacava and Jai Mair organize Christmas toy drive through their business Junk in the Trunk, collecting toys, books, art supplies, and more for local children.



Donations will be accepted until December 15th at 1940 Heritage Grove Circle.

Watch the video below to hear from the students behind the Toy Drive.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two Florida State University students who run a junk removal business are spreading holiday cheer by organizing a toy drive for children in the Tallahassee community.

Joey Viacava and Jai Mair, co-founders of Junk in the Trunk, started their Christmas toy drive this month as a way to give back to the community that has supported their business.

"Even if we only have one smile this Christmas from our toys, that's enough for me," Viacava said.

The FSU students said they wanted to find a meaningful way to show their appreciation for the local support they've received.

"We just thought it was a good idea, we thought with all the help we've gotten from the community, we wanted a way to give back, and we thought what better way then give a kid a present on Christmas Day," Mair said.

In just one week, the duo has raised just under $1,000 and collected around 50 toys for their drive.

The entrepreneurs believe in the power of community action and encourage others to get involved in helping local families during the holiday season.

"I think anyone who has the ability to help should help, and I think that it wasn't so far out of our reach to be able to assist people, and I like that everyone else is kind of realizing that they can do their part two," Viacava said.

For those unable to donate toys in person, Junk in the Trunk accepts Venmo donations and uses the funds to purchase additional gifts for children.

Mair said the experience of shopping for presents has brought him unexpected joy during the holiday season.

"One of the things that's brought me the most joy in a while is going to stores and finding presents, giving them to kids, cause I imagine what's gonna be under my tree next year," Mair said.

Viacava said he's been impressed by how the community has rallied around their cause.

"Really proud of the way that this communities come together, it's really cool to come back from class, and it's been gloomy these past two weeks, but it's really cool to come back and see if there's new toys in the box and that people are just happy to help out in any way they can," Viacava said.

The toy drive continues through December 15th at the Delta Chi house located at 1940 Heritage Grove Circle.

