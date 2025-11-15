FAMU President Marva Johnson reflects on first 100 Days, announces new athletics leadership

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FAMU President Marva Johnson is reflecting on her first 100 days in office — and she’s outlining big changes ahead for academics, athletics, and the broader FAMU community.



FAMU President Marva Johnson said, "I think that the response since I've been in office has been one of productive partnership."

I sat down with FAMU President Marva Johnson as she marks her first 100 days — revealing her plans for academics, strengthening the FAMUly, and a new Director of Athletics.

During our conversation, President Johnson highlighted major changes coming to the athletics department, including two new leadership roles.

Johnson said, “Former A.D. Angela Suggs is joining us rejoining us and a new role where she'll be a special advisor to the president. Coupled with John Davis will be joining us as well. The two of them will be able to create phenomenal opportunities for our programs or athletics programs that I think will help sustain as well into the future.”

Suggs’ return follows the closure of her fraud and grand-theft cases.

Davis, a former FSU athlete and Secretary of the Florida Lottery, will step in as FAMU’s new Athletics Director.

Interim Director Michael Smith will continue to lead the department until Davis begins on January 5th, 2026.

President Johnson also addressed concerns she’s heard from FAMU alumni during her first 100 days.

“One thing that I have heard more than anything from our alumni is their concern for advancing the legacy and protecting the mission…I have a clear commitment and I’m going to be clearly be held accountable for ensuring the mission and the legacy are preserved and advanced in a way that honors the excellence and caring this institution is founded on.” Johnson added.

Johnson says the last 100 days have changed her, giving her a deeper understanding of what the Rattler community expects.

“The thing that differentiates the Marva B Johnson who walked into the office at the college of law on August 1st from the Marva B Johnson that sits in front of you right now, I would say, is the deep appreciation for the culture that created the passion that exists in the rattler nation,” said Johnson.

And when I asked:

“If we were to sit down a year from now and we had this exact same interview, what do you hope I’d be asking you, and what success would you want to be bragging about to me?”

Johnson said, “To brag about how we have gotten closer to the SUS goal of graduating 70% of our students in 4 years."

And that’s just part of her vision — from a new Center for Athletic Excellence to rising law school admissions.

President Johnson is looking to keep the momentum of her first 100 days going.

