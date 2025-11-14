Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NEW TONIGHT: Angela Suggs out as FAMU Athletic Director, entering new role following fraud, grand theft case

FAMU
COLLEGE TOWN, FL — On Friday afternoon, FAMU President Marva Johnson announced Angela Suggs is officially no longer the Athletic Director.

Suggs will now have a new role as an advisor to the president.

The move comes after the closure of her fraud, grand theft case.

In June, Suggs faced several charges, accused of misusing her Florida Sports Foundation-issued credit card to make wire transfers and personal purchases at casinos, while she was the foundation's president and CEO. She was placed on administrative leave following her arrest.

Court documents show Suggs and the State Attorney's Office entered a Deferred Prosecution agreement. The documents were filed in late September.

Documents state that if Suggs abides by all the conditions agreed upon, then after two years, all charges will be dismissed.

Some of the conditions include the following:

  • Not breaking any laws
  • Staying employed or enrolled in school
  • Not allowed to possess, carry, or own firearms
  • Pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $649.98 to the Florida Sports Foundation
  • 100 hours of community service

The report states that if she violates any of the conditions, the agreement is void.

