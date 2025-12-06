Mike Norvell looks to rebuild FSU football with 32 new recruits amid coaching, player departures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State's football program is seeing significant roster and coaching changes less than a week after the season ended.



32 incoming freshmen are joining FSU after national signing day, including local standouts from Gadsden County High and Thomas County Central.

Defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. was released after nearly two years with the program.

Florida State's football program is experiencing significant roster and coaching changes less than a week after their season ended as head coach Mike Norvell works to rebuild the struggling team.

During a Friday press conference, Norvell highlighted the addition of 32 incoming freshmen who joined the team after national signing day. This year's recruiting class includes several local standouts: Daylen and Jakobe Green from Gadsden County High School and Cam Brooks from Thomas County Central.

"We were able to address some positions of need, but also you'll be able to enhance rooms with guys that have elite level potential," Norvell said.

However, the program is also losing key personnel. Defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., who had been with the team since January 2023, was let go this week. Additionally, defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. declared for the NFL draft.

The NCAA denied quarterback Tommy Castellanos' waiver request for an extra year of eligibility. Attorney Darren Heitner, who represents Castellanos, said on social media that the quarterback exceeded the participation threshold by one game due to circumstances beyond his control. Heitner plans to appeal the denial.

Florida State students and fans are hoping for significant improvements next season, with many pointing to Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) funding as a crucial factor.

"I think the biggest issue is we don't have these star players like we used to. We don't have Jordan Travis anymore. We're 7 and 17 since he's left. We need more firepower, so what I think you have to do is run a big NIL campaign. You're going to have to pump it with money. You have to get these big names in here," said Jude Niles, an FSU student.

"We've spent half $1 billion dollars on a new facility. I think, although new facilities are great for players, at the end of the day players come to a school because they want to get developed and they want to go to the NFL. And I think pumping half of a billion dollars into a new facility, maybe those resources could've been used for recruiting and NIL purposes," FSU student Tyler Morris added.

Despite recent struggles, FSU leadership announced plans to retain Norvell for another year. University president Richard McCullough expressed confidence in the coach earlier this week.

"No one works harder, and no one wants to win more than Coach Norvell…I believe in our team, and I am optimistic about next year," McCullough said.

The program hopes this new freshman class can help propel them toward a more promising future as they continue making changes throughout the offseason.

